Degrees of Science: Sisters in Fire with Erin O’Connor and Emily Wall

In this week’s Degrees of Science, meteorologist Camille Hoxworth talks one-on-one with Emily...
By Camille Hoxworth
Updated: 20 minutes ago
In this week’s Degrees of Science, meteorologist Camille Hoxworth talks to Emily Wall, Chief Operating Officer, and Erin O’Connor, Program Specialist III, of the Forest Resource Protection Division for Texas A&M Forest Services. In this conversation, we talk about this year’s busy wildfire season & the techniques used to fight wildfires. We also touch base on what the wildfire forecast is for the rest of the year and how they are promoting more female representation in the wildland firefighting work force.

