Drew notches 400th win with Baylor

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The year was 2003 when a 32-year-old Scott Drew was hired by Baylor to take over a basketball program that was in shambles.

Fast forward to now, a few games into his 20th season in Waco, and Coach Drew has won his 400th game as head coach of the Bears.

Though win number 400 was just a non-conference matchup with Northern Colorado - and doesn’t carry the weight of Drew’s 2021 National Championship win, or his three consecutive Big 12 Coach of the Year honors - it does speak to his longevity.

Drew took over a Baylor program that was marred by scandal, on the brink of receiving the death penalty from the NCAA.

Instead, Drew gave the program life and energy, turning it into a national powerhouse.

Drew has won 20 or more games in 13 of his 19 seasons with the Bears and has 17 NCAA tournament wins.

Drew’s latest win came against University of Northern Colorado, a mid-major squad that features Drew’s nephew, Caleb Shaw.

With the Bears sitting at No. 5 in the polls - and at least 28 games left on the schedule - you can expect the beloved head coach to continue to rack up his career total before trying to lead his team to another National Title this spring.

