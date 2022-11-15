Drew notches 400th win with Baylor

Scott Drew
Scott Drew
By Christopher Williams
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The year was 2003 when a 32-year-old Scott Drew was hired by Baylor to take over a basketball program that was in shambles.

Fast forward to now, a few games into his 20th season in Waco, and Coach Drew has won his 400th game as head coach of the Bears.

Though win number 400 was just a non-conference matchup with Northern Colorado - and doesn’t carry the weight of Drew’s 2021 National Championship win, or his three consecutive Big 12 Coach of the Year honors - it does speak to his longevity.

Drew took over a Baylor program that was marred by scandal, on the brink of receiving the death penalty from the NCAA.

Instead, Drew gave the program life and energy, turning it into a national powerhouse.

Drew has won 20 or more games in 13 of his 19 seasons with the Bears and has 17 NCAA tournament wins.

Drew’s latest win came against University of Northern Colorado, a mid-major squad that features Drew’s nephew, Caleb Shaw.

With the Bears sitting at No. 5 in the polls - and at least 28 games left on the schedule - you can expect the beloved head coach to continue to rack up his career total before trying to lead his team to another National Title this spring.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two planes collided and crashed during the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas event on Saturday,...
Two World War II planes collide and crash during the Wings Over Dallas air show
Christopher Yarbro and Gordon Collier
A beloved Central Texas musician dies in auto pedestrian accident
File Photo
Marlin ISD superintendent, coach and team at KISD, reprimanded and suspended by UIL
A Houston school teacher faces assault charges after an incident with a five year old girl...
Texas teacher charged with assaulting student
The wreck was reported at approximately 9:15 a.m. in the 400 block of N. Frontage Road.
Robinson man found dead after rollover in Lorena

Latest News

FOX's Big Noon Kickoff was at McLane Stadium ahead of Baylor's 27-14 win over Oklahoma in the...
FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff to return to Waco
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) breaks free from Baylor cornerback Mark Milton in...
Kansas State flawless in victory over Baylor
Oklahoma State Signing
Central Texas athletes make plans official on National Signing Day
Oklahoma State Signing
Central Texas athletes make plans official on National Signing Day