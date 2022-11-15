Killeen police investigating aggravated robbery at IHOP

The suspect is described as a black man, 5 feet 10 inches and 160 pounds. He is seen wearing a...
The suspect is described as a black man, 5 feet 10 inches and 160 pounds. He is seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood over his head, dark colored pants, dark colored shoes, gloves and had a medical mask over his face.(Killeen Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in the aggravated robbery of a local restaurant.

Officers responded at around 8:54 p.m. on Nov. 14 to the IHOP in the 700 block of W Central Texas Expressway.

According to police, the suspect entered the business and sat at a table where he then displayed a firearm and demanded money.

The suspect fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a Black man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood over his head, dark colored pants, dark colored shoes, gloves and had a medical mask over his face.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Aggravated Robbery, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Latest News

If you have information regarding these crimes, please contact the Belton Police Department at...
Belton police alert North Side residents about string of vehicle burglaries
El estudiante, cuya identidad y edad no han sido dadas a conocer, enfrentará cargos criminales...
Texas judge rules that disarming those under protective orders violates their Second Amendment rights
Governor Greg Abbott
Texas governor invokes Invasion Clause in U.S. and Texas constitutions in response to migrant crisis
The vandalized Christmas tree at Veterans Memorial Park.
Christmas tree vandalized at Lacy Lakeview’s Veterans Memorial Park