Korean War veteran’s military honors restored after 70 years

A legal clinic helped an 89-year-old veteran clear his name and have his veteran status and Purple Heart restored. (Source: WXII via CNN)
By WXII staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Winston-Salem, N.C. (WXII) – An 89-year-old North Carolina man who fought in the Korean War has had his veteran status and Purple Heart restored with the help of a legal clinic.

“I’ve been exonerated from a burden that I carried for 70 years,” veteran James Brown said.

Brown joined the U.S. Army on July 12, 1950, soon after the start of the war.

“My military service to begin with was honorable,” Brown said.

He served on the front lines in one of the few racially integrated units at the time.

On June 22, 1952, he was wounded while on patrol. Shrapnel shredded his arm and leg.

Brown was hospitalized for 57 days and then sent back to his unit.

After several months, Brown had an argument with his platoon leader, raising concerns that he felt put his fellow soldiers’ lives at risk.

Brown decided to take these concerns to the company commander.

“At the time that this incident took place, I felt that I was making the right decision,” Brown said.

Brown never made it to the company commander. He was subjected to racial slurs, arrested and later court-martialed after a trial in a tent on the battlefield.

Brown was dishonorably discharged and sentenced to five years in prison. He’s been trying to clear his name ever since.

Decades later, Brown reached out to the Veterans Legal Clinic at Wake Forest’s School of Law, which works with former service members to correct injustices in their military records.

“I gave him a call and asked him if we could work on his case, and he agreed and gave us this wonderful opportunity,” said Eleanor Morales, the director of the legal clinic. “His discharge was truly fueled in part by racism at the time.”

Morales, along with students Ashley Willard and William Crotty, worked tirelessly on Brown’s case and sent a petition to the Army Board for Correction of Military Records.

A few months later, the Army approved the petition and restored Brown’s veteran status and his Purple Heart.

“I am very happy today to be sitting before you knowing that my country has recognized me,” Brown said.

