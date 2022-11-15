The mid-November chill continues...

You can’t say we didn’t warn you! Chilly air has decided that Central Texas is a great place to settle down and is starting to build a home on some land out in the country. That’s a bit of a stretch, but you get the point. Colder than normal high temperatures and low temperatures are sticking around in the forecast through at least the start of next week. Believe it or not, the next storm system, also arriving next week, may actually help to kick the cold out and warm our temperatures up. Until next week’s storm system arrives, it’s all about the chill. Despite yesterday’s storm system departing, we’re still seeing lingering clouds overhead and it’s going to be a mostly cloudy day today. Morning temperatures in the 30s and low 40s will only warm into the 40s and low 50s since the sunshine stays in short supply. With no rain falling, today’s weather will be better than yesterday, but it’s going to feel about as cold as yesterday for a good chunk of the day. North winds are going to gust as high as 20 MPH today and that’ll give us a wind chill in the 20s and 30s in the morning with the “feels like” temperature only warming into the 40s in the afternoon.

We’ll shake the winds a bit tonight and that will help make the sensible weather become more manageable. Morning temperatures for the remainder of the work week will be in the low-to-mid 30s (but likely just a touch above freezing for most) with high temperatures staying in the mid-50s. Another cold front is set to arrive Friday, which is when our 32nd annual Food for Families Food Drive takes place, but Friday’s front comes through without much of anything besides a subtle temperature change. Friday’s weather will be about the same as Wednesday and Thursday, But Saturday’s temperatures will drop a bit into the upper 40s and low 50s but should rebound back into the low-to-mid 50s Sunday, Monday, and maybe Tuesday too. A temperature rebound is set to happen around Thanksgiving, either Wednesday or Thursday, as our next storm system rolls through. The storm system’s arrival time is still a bit unclear, as are many of the particulars surrounding this system, but temperatures should warm into the 40s in the morning and 60s when the system moves through. Rain chances are near 40% Tuesday and Wednesday. While Thanksgiving is more likely than not to remain rain-free, that is subject to change based on the timing of next week’s storm system.

