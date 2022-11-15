North Texas ISD approves new policy, requires students to use bathrooms that align with their biological sex

(KOSA)
By ERIN JONES
Published: Nov. 15, 2022
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – At Frisco ISD’s school board meeting Monday night, trustees unanimously passed a new bathroom policy.

It requires students to use bathrooms that align with their biological sex, to the extent permitted by law. It doesn’t prohibit the district from providing reasonable accommodations, like a private bathroom, upon request.

Prior to the vote, parents on both sides weighed in.

“They need to be able to just use the bathroom,” parent Ellie Patel said. “They don’t need to be shuffled off to a separate one-person stall. I am just for everyone to have equal rights and I don’t think separate but equal is good enough.”

“Each child has intrinsic value,” another parent said. “This issue is not about that. It is about biological boys and girls entering spaces where they should not.”

Several civil rights organizations including the ACLU Texas and the Human Rights Campaign have sent a letter to Frisco ISD, saying in part:

“The proposed CS (local) begins with the words “To the extent permitted by law.” Yet no aspect of this policy is grounded in or permitted by federal or Texas law.”

“I myself have been through a similar situation going through high school, even college, and sadly it affected my mental health,” Stacey Monroe said. “It led me to attempt suicide.”

Monroe, a transgender woman, attended Monday’s meeting to serve as an advocate for transgender students.

“They need to focus on their school,” she said. “They need to focus on being kids.”

The school board also voted for updates to its policy that details the review process for the district’s more than 300 challenged library materials.

The proposal provides a secondary expedited review prior to the formal reconsideration process. It would also create an application process and pool of people, including parents, ready to serve on the reconsideration committees.

