‘People want to buy what I make’: Temple High School students sell classroom creations through online shop

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - This holiday season, Temple High School’s Career and Technical Education program students are making and selling handmade goods.

But the shop is bringing more than just holiday cheer this year. Inside the culinary art kitchen classroom the students are getting a taste of their future.

“They’re not only learning those basic skills, they’re learning in an environment that allows them to work with each other,” culinary arts teacher Kaylin Morrison said.

These skills are taught through projects like the online Temple Wildcat Market where students prepare goodies like peppermint reindeer and Christmas crunch to be sold to the community.

“They’re responsible for learning how to cost-out the items, how much it is going to cost to make them and how much we have to sell them for to make a profit,” Morrison said.

This training comes amid a historic number of job openings for chefs. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the need for chefs is currently outpacing the number of students interested in those careers.

A similar story for the manufacturing industry. Even if every unemployed skilled manufacturing worker in the US were employed the industry would still only fill half the number of open positions.

“Whenever we leave high school we can get that certification and go to a company and say I’ve cut tungsten, I’ve cut iron, I’ve cut carbon,” junior manufacturing student Ernesto Avila said.

Programs like the Temple Wildcat Market allow Avila to explore a career in manufacturing through making and selling checkerboards and 3D printed keychains at the store.

Meanwhile in construction there are currently more than 430,000 job openings. Senior Hayden Korsmo is hoping to get a leg up on one of those jobs by being involved in Temple High School’s construction classes.

“It really prepares me for putting my art out there,” Korsmo said. “Seeing that people want to buy what I make is really inspiring to me.”

To purchase any of the student-made gifts visit the Temple Wildcat Market website. All proceeds will go directly to the programs that made the different items.

