Police: Off-duty officer shoots 2, 1 fatally, kills herself

The shootings happened Monday evening at a home in Rochester, New York.
The shootings happened Monday evening at a home in Rochester, New York.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty police officer in western New York state has shot a woman to death, wounded another woman and then killed herself.

The shootings happened Monday evening at a home in Rochester, New York.

Police say 29-year-old Police Officer Tiffani Gatson of the Rochester suburb of Greece shot 27-year-old Angely Solis and a second woman.

They say Gatson then turned the gun on herself.

Solis was pronounced dead at the scene. Gatson was taken to a hospital, where she died. The remaining victim was being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shootings stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two planes collided and crashed during the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas event on Saturday,...
Two World War II planes collide and crash during the Wings Over Dallas air show
File Photo
Marlin ISD superintendent, coach and team at KISD, reprimanded and suspended by UIL
Christopher Yarbro and Gordon Collier
A beloved Central Texas musician dies in auto pedestrian accident
A Houston school teacher faces assault charges after an incident with a five year old girl...
Texas teacher charged with assaulting student
The Bell County District Attorney’s Office returned a complaint charging 49-year-old Raymond...
Evicted tenant accused of killing landlord at Killeen mosque

Latest News

This image from video released by the City of Uvalde, Texas shows city police Lt. Mariano...
Report: Uvalde police chief told kids were alive in school
House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy’s plans to become speaker could be complicated as some...
McCarthy wins nomination for House speaker, but grind ahead
Dozens of dogs are recovering after they were involved in a plane crash at a golf course.
HAWS Animal Rescue official describes dogs' conditions after plane crash
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook,...
Russian missiles cross into Poland during strike on Ukraine, AP source says