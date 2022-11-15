Rain is moving out, but the cold weather sticks around

By Brady Taylor
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:06 PM CST
It was a wet & cold Monday across Central Texas. Our official high temperature was 47° at the Waco Airport, which is the coldest high temperatures we have seen since February 26th. The rainy weather is moving out, but the chilly weather will stick around. Highs for the rest of the week will stay in the low-to-mid 50s (our normal high is around 69°). The mornings will stay in the 30s all week, and we could even see a few mornings dip down to freezing.

A cold front is set to swing through on Food for Families Friday, but the front doesn’t seem likely to bring us any precipitation. We’re expecting great weather for donations at any of our drop off sites across Central Texas, but it’s going to be a bit chilly. The next shot for rain looks to arrive early next week, which is something we will have to keep an eye on due to these days being the busy travel days leading up to Thanksgiving.

