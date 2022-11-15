Woman charged in murder of teen sister and infant niece over ‘jealousy and sibling rivalry’

FRESNO, California (KWTX) - A California woman is accused of killing her 18-year-old sister and 3-week-old niece out of “jealousy and sibling rivalry,” police said.

Fresno Police Department detectives arrested Yarelly Solorio-Rivera, 22, and Martin Arroyo-Morales, 26, for the murders of Yanelly Solorio-Rivera, 18, and the young mother’s infant daughter, 3-week-old Celine Solorio-Rivera.

At about 7:20 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, officers responded to a residence in the 2500 block of South Fruit Avenue after receiving a report of multiple gunshots heard within a bedroom in the house.

Officers entered the bedroom where they found Yanelly and her three-week-old infant daughter, Celine, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her infant daughter, Celine. (CNN VIA Fresno Police Department)

CNN reported the young mother was fatally shot in her own bed while holding her newborn daughter. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. “The scene was traumatic for all officers,” said the police chief in Fresno.

According to police, CNN reported, the suspects admitted to the killings and told officers where to find the murder weapon. “We have the murder weapon, a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun, and we have a motive – jealousy and sibling rivalry,” said the chief.

CBS News reported Yarelly Solorio-Rivera also was charged with two enhancements of “personal and intentional discharge of a firearm causing death.”

She and her boyfriend allegedly agreed to kill her sister and she fired a 9 mm handgun multiple times as her sister and niece slept, killing them both, prosecutors said.

Investigators were able to positively identify Arroyo-Morales in surveillance video that showed a man walking in the area around the home where Yanelly and Celine were killed, CBS News reported.

The suspects were transported to Fresno County Jail, and both were booked for two counts of murder.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.