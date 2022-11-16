5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes western Texas

By KOSA Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A 5.4 Earthquake struck northwest of Reeves County, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The Earthquake was about three miles in depth.

Viewers reported feeling the earthquake as far north as Lubbock, and south of Alpine.

Four aftershocks occurred near the are of the initial earthquake, so far ranging in magnitude from 2.6 to 3.8.

The USGS raised the magnitude from 5.3 to 5.4 making it the third strongest earthquake to occur in Texas since the early 1900s.

No damage has been reported.

This is a developing story.

