Adoptive parents charged in murder of 7 year old child

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Two Texas parents are facing charges after the death of their adopted child Troy Khoeler, 7 in July.

Jemaine Thomas, 45, and Tiffany Thomas, 35, were arrested by Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputies on Nov. 15 and booked into Harris County Jail.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded at 5:20 a.m. July 28 at a residence at the 4411 Rosegate Drive in Spring, Texas.

The mother, Thomas, identified her child as Troy, who had been missing two to three hours leading deputies to conduct a cursory search of the residence and then a search of the neighborhood.

Deputies conducted a secondary search of the residence at 7 a.m. and located the child inside the washing machine, in the laundry room.

Emergency Medical Personnel with ESD11 responded to the scene and pronounced the child deceased.

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Crime Scene Units responded to the scene.

Interviews with the parents determined Troy was a foster child who Jemaine and Tiffany Thomas later adopted. Jemaine and Tiffany Thomas have overlapping work schedules.

“Troy was home alone from 6:30 p.m. until Jemaine Thomas returned home at approximately 12:45 a.m., resulting in Troy being unattended for over 6 hours,” said the deputies office.

Jemaine Thomas claimed he could not locate Troy when he arrived home at 12:45 a.m., but Jemaine and Tiffany Thomas did not report Troy missing until 5:20 a.m.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences conducted an autopsy on Troy Khoeler. The autopsy revealed that Troy suffered new and previous injuries.

Troy Khoeler’s death was ruled a homicide since his cause of death was homicidal violence.

Jemaine is charged with capital murder with bond of $2 million.

Tiffany is charged with injury to a child with a $150,000 bond.

