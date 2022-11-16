Adoptive parents charged in murder of 7 year old child

7-year-old Troy Koehler
7-year-old Troy Koehler(Courtesy)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Two Texas parents are facing charges after the death of their adopted child Troy Khoeler, 7 in July.

Jemaine Thomas, 45, and Tiffany Thomas, 35, were arrested by Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputies on Nov. 15 and booked into Harris County Jail.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded at 5:20 a.m. July 28 at a residence at the 4411 Rosegate Drive in Spring, Texas.

The mother, Thomas, identified her child as Troy, who had been missing two to three hours leading deputies to conduct a cursory search of the residence and then a search of the neighborhood.

Deputies conducted a secondary search of the residence at 7 a.m. and located the child inside the washing machine, in the laundry room.

Emergency Medical Personnel with ESD11 responded to the scene and pronounced the child deceased.

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Crime Scene Units responded to the scene.

Interviews with the parents determined Troy was a foster child who Jemaine and Tiffany Thomas later adopted. Jemaine and Tiffany Thomas have overlapping work schedules.

“Troy was home alone from 6:30 p.m. until Jemaine Thomas returned home at approximately 12:45 a.m., resulting in Troy being unattended for over 6 hours,” said the deputies office.

Jemaine Thomas claimed he could not locate Troy when he arrived home at 12:45 a.m., but Jemaine and Tiffany Thomas did not report Troy missing until 5:20 a.m.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences conducted an autopsy on Troy Khoeler. The autopsy revealed that Troy suffered new and previous injuries.

Troy Khoeler’s death was ruled a homicide since his cause of death was homicidal violence.

Jemaine is charged with capital murder with bond of $2 million.

Tiffany is charged with injury to a child with a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
Marlin ISD superintendent, coach and team at KISD, reprimanded and suspended by UIL
Two planes collided and crashed during the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas event on Saturday,...
Two World War II planes collide and crash during the Wings Over Dallas air show
Christopher Yarbro and Gordon Collier
A beloved Central Texas musician dies in auto pedestrian accident
FILE - In this March 4, 2018, file photo, MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder...
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $18 million to Killeen ISD
A Houston school teacher faces assault charges after an incident with a five year old girl...
Texas teacher charged with assaulting student

Latest News

File Photo
Waco awarded $90K grant for free, live music series
Suspicious phone calls lead to momentary lockdown at Hillsboro Regional Hospital
Two bald eagles were shot dead in East Texas.
Two bald eagles shot dead in East Texas
Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31
Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Mexico