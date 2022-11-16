Baylor men’s basketball team writes UVA players notes ahead of Friday’s game

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Following the recent tragedy in Charlottesville, Baylor head coach Scott Drew said he reached out to Virgina head coach Tony Bennett and that the Baylor players wrote UVA players notes.

The teams are set to play on Friday in Las Vegas.

“Obviously their minds are going to be on something different and they got a lot of people praying for them,” said Scott Drew.

Three UVA football players were killed on Sunday night, the UVA community is still mourning. Two other students were wounded.

