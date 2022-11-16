Connally High School teacher under investigation for alleged misconduct, inappropriate communication with students

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Connally Independent School District on Wednesday, Nov. 17, revealed a Connally High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations of educator misconduct and inappropriate communication with students.

The school district said the teacher was placed on administrative leave immediately after the allegation was brought to its attention.

Connally ISD police and state agencies are conducting the investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time, the district said.

Parents of all students who may have information related to the investigation are being contacted.

“If you or your student has any information relating to educator misconduct between an educator and students, you are advised to contact the Connally ISD police department immediately,” the district said.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.