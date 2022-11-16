Connally High School teacher under investigation for alleged misconduct, inappropriate communication with students

Connally ISD
Connally ISD(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Connally Independent School District on Wednesday, Nov. 17, revealed a Connally High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations of educator misconduct and inappropriate communication with students.

The school district said the teacher was placed on administrative leave immediately after the allegation was brought to its attention.

Connally ISD police and state agencies are conducting the investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time, the district said.

Parents of all students who may have information related to the investigation are being contacted.

“If you or your student has any information relating to educator misconduct between an educator and students, you are advised to contact the Connally ISD police department immediately,” the district said.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

File Photo
Marlin ISD superintendent, coach and team at KISD, reprimanded and suspended by UIL
Two planes collided and crashed during the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas event on Saturday,...
Two World War II planes collide and crash during the Wings Over Dallas air show
Christopher Yarbro and Gordon Collier
A beloved Central Texas musician dies in auto pedestrian accident
FILE - In this March 4, 2018, file photo, MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder...
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $18 million to Killeen ISD
The Bell County District Attorney’s Office returned a complaint charging 49-year-old Raymond...
Evicted tenant accused of killing landlord at Killeen mosque

Latest News

File Photo
Waco awarded $90K grant for free, live music series
Suspicious phone calls lead to momentary lockdown at Hillsboro Regional Hospital
7-year-old Troy Koehler
Adoptive parents charged in murder of 7 year old child
Two bald eagles were shot dead in East Texas.
Two bald eagles shot dead in East Texas