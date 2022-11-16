Denise Richards, husband shot at in Los Angeles

FILE - Denise Richards seen at the 2018 American Humane Hero Dog Awards at The Beverly Hilton...
FILE - Denise Richards seen at the 2018 American Humane Hero Dog Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The actor and her husband were shot at Monday in Los Angeles, reports say.(Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision for American Humane/AP Images)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers escaped harm during a road-rage shooting in south Los Angeles on Monday, a representative of the actor confirmed to media.

Richards, of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fame, was riding in a Ford F-150 truck driven by Phypers on the way to the film studio and looking for parking, Deadline reported.

Another driver shot at them, hitting the truck.

In a response to a tweet, she described the incident as “the most terrifying situation I have ever been in.”

Despite being shot at, she worked the entire day on the set of “Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace,” People reported.

It is unclear if a police report has been filed.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
Marlin ISD superintendent, coach and team at KISD, reprimanded and suspended by UIL
Two planes collided and crashed during the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas event on Saturday,...
Two World War II planes collide and crash during the Wings Over Dallas air show
Christopher Yarbro and Gordon Collier
A beloved Central Texas musician dies in auto pedestrian accident
FILE - In this March 4, 2018, file photo, MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder...
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $18 million to Killeen ISD
A Houston school teacher faces assault charges after an incident with a five year old girl...
Texas teacher charged with assaulting student

Latest News

Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
Judge orders UVA shooting suspect to remain in custody
Virginia McLaurin, who captured people's hearts when she danced with the Obamas, died at the...
Woman who danced with the Obamas dies at age 113
The former president faces a constellation of legal challenges.
Explainer: Trump's legal woes
Police officers work outside a grain depot where, according to the Polish government, an...
Poland, NATO say missile landing wasn’t Russian attack
FILE - Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 4, 2022. Much of Twitter's...
Elon Musk to remaining Twitter staff: Go ‘hardcore’ or leave