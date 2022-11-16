Falls County could lose ambulance service

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The clock is ticking in Falls County.

As it stands, after Dec. 31, the county will no longer have ambulance services.

“In seven weeks we will have no ambulance,” said Candace Grams with the Reagan Volunteer Fire Dept. “We, as first-responders, cannot transport anybody on our volunteer fire trucks, we are limited to what we can do but sit there and watch them.”

A meeting about the issue got heated Tuesday night at Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin.

“Sign the contract with AMR,” said Mike Bethke, a longtime first-responder and Falls County resident who works with AMR. “We need to get this done.”

The room was packed as Falls County’s Emergency Services District 1 board held its monthly meeting days after failed negotiations with AMR ambulance service.

“I think we had a whole lot of people that were angry and I don’t blame them,” said Wayne Young, President, Emergency Services Dist. 1. “We also had a whole lot of people that were totally uninformed as to how things work and how things go.”

Right now, the ESD 1′s ambulance services are around $55,000 a year for one around-the-clock ambulance (stationed in Marlin) and a second weekday, eight-hour ambulance.

However, district officials say, starting in 2023, AMR is asking for $145,000...a 163 percent increase.

“We do not receive that kind of money in a year’s time,” Young explained to the crowd.

The ESD 1′s budget is about $130,000 a year, about $10,000 of which goes to the county tax office, according to officials, but the department currently has a $303,000 surplus or ‘rainy day fund.’

Residents and first responders at the meeting demanded the district pay the increased rate, saying there’s nothing cheaper out there.

“We need an ambulance service in Falls County,” said Grams. “They have reserve money to do that with, and then look at next year to see what they need to do to raise the money.”

At around 16 minutes, first-responders say the ambulance response time needs to be improved because residents deserve better, however, until taxes are raised to pay for it, the district should dip into its rainy day fund to pay for AMR because lives are at stake.

“I would hate for a loved one to be in a position where they’re on their death bed, and we don’t have anything,” said Sheriland Brown with Reagan VFD.

The meeting concluded with the ESD 1 board voting in favor of getting a contract in writing from AMR to review while they weigh other options including hiring the district’s former ambulance service, Acadian.

“If there are no real substantial changes, we’ll go ahead and probably sign it for at least a year, three if we have to,” said Young.

However, district officials warned, they

If the ESD 1 doesn’t enter into a contract with AMR, officials say the ambulance service will pull out of it’s soon-to-be-signed contracts with the other two emergency services districts in Falls County.

The ESD 2 and ESD 3 will meet Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the building across from the Rosebud Fire Station.

