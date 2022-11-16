Food For Families Friday comes with another front

Even with the return of some more sunshine tomorrow and a slight temperature-improvement, we continue to have cooler than normal days. We will see our morning temperatures in the 30s and afternoon highs in the upper 50s, even some spots close to 60! Thursday is our 6th straight day in a row with highs only in the 40s or 50s.

Friday, which is when our 32nd annual Food for Families Food Drive takes place, will feature the passing of a late-day cold front. There will be some extra cloud cover back and a wind out of the east, but rain chances look to hold off until Saturday morning. There’s not a whole lot of moisture to work with, but some working up from the south may lead to some light showers on Saturday morning. If the rain starts early enough & temperatures are in the 30s for the morning, that could lead to a few snow flurries mixed in. No accumulations are expected though. If the timing of the rain comes just a little later in the day, it’ll all just fall as a cold, light rain on Saturday. Overall Saturday is chilly behind the front with highs only in the upper 40s. Clouds and rain clear out for Saturday night and a freeze is expected for Sunday morning.

A storm system is set to move through at some point next week, likely either on Wednesday and/or on Thursday, but we don’t know exactly when the system will move through and the specific hazards the storm system comes with just yet. While severe weather could be possible with next week’s rain, it’s a bit too early for specifics on that or on how much rain may fall. It’s worth nothing that only some of our forecast models are showing next week’s storm system moving through our area. It’s possible that the system doesn’t get a foothold in the atmosphere until after it departs. We could see a warm-up (back with highs in the 60s) right around the Thanksgiving holiday/weekend. With some of those changes possible, you’ll definitely want to check back as we get closer to next week.

