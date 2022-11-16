Food For Families Friday staying dry, but Thanksgiving Thursday may not...

The novelty of the cold weather may be wearing off for many Central Texans, but the atmosphere isn’t done bringing us the unseasonably cold weather. As anticipated, we’re still forecasting high temperatures at or below 60° through the remainder of the week. While we may be looking at a return to “normal” temperatures next week, the system that brings us the warmer temperatures likely also brings us some rain around or even on Thanksgiving. Precipitation won’t participate in the forecast for the rest of the work week. Temperatures today, tomorrow, and Friday will warm into the low-to-mid 50s. Today’s mostly cloudy skies turn mostly sunny tomorrow but will then turn cloudy on Friday, which is when our 32nd annual Food for Families Food Drive takes place. The extra clouds on Friday won’t lead to rain chances when a late-day cold front passes through, but precipitation chances are possible early Saturday morning. While most of the rain will be well to our south, there’s a 20% chance for a few sprinkles Saturday morning. While temperatures should stay above freezing, it’s not impossible for a shower/flurry mix if precipitation does form. You likely won’t see any flurries at all and if you do, it won’t stick.

Friday’s front and lingering clouds Saturday will keep highs in the 40s, but the clearing skies Saturday night will allow morning lows to dip close to freezing Sunday morning. The extra sunshine seen Sunday should boost temperatures back into the mid-50s, but clouds will again stream back in early next week. In addition to the extra clouds, we’ll start to see moisture move into the lower atmosphere so morning temperatures and afternoon highs will warm up too. Monday’s mid-30s and mid-50s turn to low-to-mid 40s Tuesday and Wednesday morning with highs nearing 60°. Cloud cover hangs around for the majority of next week and will eventually lead to rain chances. A storm system is set to move through at some point next week, likely either on Wednesday and/or on Thursday, but we don’t know exactly when the system will move through and the specific hazards the storm system comes with. While severe weather seems possible with next week’s rain, it’s a bit too early for specifics on that or on how much rain may fall. It’s worth nothing that only some of our forecast models are showing next week’s storm system moving through our area. It’s possible that the system doesn’t get a foothold in the atmosphere until after it departs.

