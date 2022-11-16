Pit stop at 7-Eleven turns man into instant millionaire

The Florida Lottery says Jeffrey Voltaire came to lottery headquarters this week to collect his...
The Florida Lottery says Jeffrey Voltaire came to lottery headquarters this week to collect his $1 million prize.(Florida Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida man turned a stop at 7-Eleven into a $1 million winning scratch-off ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, 41-year-old Jeffrey Voltaire purchased his winning lottery ticket from a 7-Eleven convenience store in Port St. Lucie.

Voltaire claimed his $1 million prize from playing the 500X The Cash scratch-off game at the Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee on Wednesday.

Lottery officials said Voltaire chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The retailer who sold the winning scratch-off ticket will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

According to the Florida Lottery, The Cash scratch-off game costs $50 and features a top prize of $25 million — the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game and the best odds to become an instant millionaire.

