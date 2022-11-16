San Antonio teen shot by officer while eating burger outside McDonald’s is in good spirits amid “small victories”

Erik Cantu (left) and former SAPD Officer James Brennand (right)
Erik Cantu (left) and former SAPD Officer James Brennand (right)(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CNN Newsource) - The family of a Texas teenager critically wounded after he was shot by a San Antonio Police Department officer released a photo this week showing the 17-year-old boy in good spirits.

Erik Cantu’s relatives said his progress this week has “brought small victories” and given them a renewed sense of hope.

Cantu was unarmed when the police officer, identified as James Brennand, fired his gun and struck the boy multiple times in October 2022 in the parking lot of a McDonald’s.

Police said Officer Brennand was handling an unrelated disturbance call when he saw a car he believed had evaded police the previous day.

The officer’s body camera shows him opening the car’s door and Cantu, eating a burger in the driver’s seat, becomes startled, closes the door and attempts to drive away.

Officer Brennand is seen firing his weapon at the teen’s vehicle in the McDonald’s parking lot.

The city’s police chief called the incident “horrific” and said the shooting was “unjustified.”

The injuries suffered by Canty left him in critical condition and on life support.

Officer Brennand was fired from the police department and charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.

