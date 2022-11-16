Suspect in murder of Belton man passed away and cannot be charged; police hope victim’s family gets ‘sense of closure’

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton Police Department on Wednesday, Nov. 16, announced it had concluded its investigation into the murder of John Hill without bringing charges against the suspect in the killing, who passed away this year.

On Dec. 19, 2014, a relative found Hill dead on the living room floor of his home in the 800 block of W. Avenue I.

Police said an autopsy determined Hill died as a result of blunt trauma to the head.

Police said Jeremy Seiter, the man who killed Hill, cannot be charged with murder because he passed away on May 20, 2022.

“Seiter emerged as the main suspect in this case, but charges were never filed due to a lack of sufficient evidence,” police said in a news release.

“Following Mr. Seiter’s death, investigators learned that while he was alive, he had independently told multiple people close to him that he was responsible for the death of Mr. Hill. This corroborated the other evidence that the investigation had produced,” police further said.

“We want the Hill family to receive closure, which is not possible through the court system because Jeremy Seiter has passed away,” Belton Police Chief Gene Ellis said.

“It is tragic to lose a loved one to a violent act. The Hill family has endured nearly eight years of pain and frustration,” the department said, “While the circumstances with this case prevent justice through the courts, it is our hope that this announcement brings them consolation, comfort, and a sense of closure.”

