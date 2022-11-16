Suspicious phone calls lead to momentary lockdown at Hillsboro Regional Hospital

By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - The Hillsboro Regional Hospital was placed on lockdown Wednesday, Nov. 16, after a suspicious vehicle was spotted in the parking following harassing phone calls.

Hillsboro Regional Hospital staff reported multiple harassment calls at about 1 a.m. at the emergency room’s front desk. Police were notified, and an investigation was initiated.

At around 9:24 a.m., police received a report of a suspicious person near the hospital’s cafeteria.

According to police, a staff member noticed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot along with a suspicious man who resembled the person believed to be responsible for the harassing phone calls overnight.

Hillsboro Public Safety officers responded, initiated a lockdown and began to search inside and outside the hospital for the suspicious person.

“The suspicious vehicle was identified, and found not to be related to the initial harassment calls,” said police.

After unsuccessful attempts to find the suspicious person on hospital grounds, the lockdown was lifted at 10:10 a.m.

