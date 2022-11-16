Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Mexico

Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31
Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31(none)
By Angela Bonilla
Nov. 16, 2022
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Jose Hernandez, 31, was arrested in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on Nov. 9.

Hernandez had been wanted since June 2021, after the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office issued two warrants for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

In March 2021, Hernandez was arrested by the Pecos Police Department for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He subsequently bonded out.

Hernandez was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List on August 15, 2022.

Hernandez was arrested and then brought to the Juarez-Lincoln Port of Entry in Laredo, Texas, by Mexican Federal authorities. He was then taken into U.S. custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents.

The Pecos Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents, assisted in the multi-agency investigation.

A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Hernandez’s capture.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

  • Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
  • Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.
  • Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

