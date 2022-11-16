Two bald eagles shot dead in East Texas

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches game wardens are asking for the public’s help in locating the criminal that shot and killed two bald eagles on or around Oct. 28.

This crime took place on County Road 283 in Nacogdoches County.

Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the first, most accurate tip called in or sent directly to CRIME STOPPERS that leads to an arrest in this case. All information is confidential and you never have to give your name.

Tips can be submitted via www.ncstips.com or by telephone at 936-560-4636. Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers is the sole judge of reward payments.

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service states the 1940 Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act (16 U.S.C. 668-668d) prohibits anyone, without a permit issued by the Secretary of the Interior, from “taking” bald or golden eagles, including their feathers, nests or eggs. A violation of the act can result in a fine of $100,000 ($200,000 for organizations), imprisonment for one year or both, for a first offense. Penalties increase substantially for additional offenses, and a second violation is a felony. The act defines “take” to include shooting or killing the birds.

