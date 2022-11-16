Two bald eagles shot dead in East Texas

Game wardens seeking public's help in locating shooters of bald eagles.
Game wardens seeking public's help in locating shooters of bald eagles.(Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches game wardens are asking for the public’s help in locating the criminal that shot and killed two bald eagles on or around Oct. 28.

This crime took place on County Road 283 in Nacogdoches County.

Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the first, most accurate tip called in or sent directly to CRIME STOPPERS that leads to an arrest in this case. All information is confidential and you never have to give your name.

Tips can be submitted via www.ncstips.com or by telephone at 936-560-4636. Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers is the sole judge of reward payments.

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service states the 1940 Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act (16 U.S.C. 668-668d) prohibits anyone, without a permit issued by the Secretary of the Interior, from “taking” bald or golden eagles, including their feathers, nests or eggs. A violation of the act can result in a fine of $100,000 ($200,000 for organizations), imprisonment for one year or both, for a first offense. Penalties increase substantially for additional offenses, and a second violation is a felony. The act defines “take” to include shooting or killing the birds.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
Marlin ISD superintendent, coach and team at KISD, reprimanded and suspended by UIL
Two planes collided and crashed during the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas event on Saturday,...
Two World War II planes collide and crash during the Wings Over Dallas air show
Christopher Yarbro and Gordon Collier
A beloved Central Texas musician dies in auto pedestrian accident
FILE - In this March 4, 2018, file photo, MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder...
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $18 million to Killeen ISD
A Houston school teacher faces assault charges after an incident with a five year old girl...
Texas teacher charged with assaulting student

Latest News

Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31
Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Mexico
John Hill was found murdered on Dec. 19, 2014, on the living room floor of his home in the 800...
Suspect in murder of Belton man passed away and cannot be charged; police hope victim’s family gets ‘sense of closure’
On Tuesday the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office reported 646 inmates in the Brazos County jail as...
Brazos County detention officer arrested for inappropriate relationship with inmate
AMR is involved in tense contract negotiations which could end ambulance service in Falls...
Falls County could lose ambulance service