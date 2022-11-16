Waco awarded $90K grant for free, live music series

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Creative Waco and the City of Waco have been awarded a three-year, $90,000 grant award that will allow it to provide a free, live music concert series for residents.

“We are thrilled to receive this grant and be the only community in Texas recognized on this national platform,” said Creative Waco’s Executive Director, Fiona Bond.

The first edition of the concert series will kick off at East Waco’s Bridge Street Plaza in late spring 2023 and will run for 10 weeks on Saturday evenings.

“Bridge Street in East Waco has been a historic launchpad for successful and celebrated musicians of all kinds of genres,” Bond said, “We look forward to showcasing the rich musical heritage in our community and light that spark for a new generation.”

The Levitt AMP Grant Award is a multi-year matching grant that helps cities with a population of up to 250,000 people to provide free, live music to residents.

Creative Waco will be sharing more information about the program and talent recruitment in January 2023.

“Positive change happens when people of all ages and backgrounds come together, and we’re thrilled to support changemakers like Creative Waco,” said Sharon Yazowski, Executive Director of the Levitt Foundation.

Waco is one of 15 new communities to receive this grant for the 2023-2025 cycle, and the only community in Texas.

