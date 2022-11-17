1 killed after train collides with car in Moody

MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - One person is dead in Moody after an AMTRAK train collided with a car, less than a mile from Moody Elementary School.

The accident was initially being investigated by DPS, but once they learned the accident occurred on private property they say the city took over the investigation. There were several agencies on the scene including McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, Moody Volunteer Fire Department and police department, and McGregor police.

The AMTRAK Alerts Twitter page says that Texas Eagle Train 22, which departed from San Antonio, was stopped due to a disabled vehicle on the tracks.

Moody PD has not provided any further information as of Wednesday evening.

This is a developing story.

