10 Things to Do: November 19-20

(KWTX)
(KWTX)(KWTX)
By Lauren Westbrook
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re helping you fill that social calendar in Central Texas with 10 things to do. Have a great weekend!

1. (10) Fort Hood Spouses’ Club Annual Holiday Bazaar

2. Baylor Football hosts TCU at 11 am on Saturday in Mclane Stadium.

3. UMHB Football hosts Huntingdon College at Crusader Stadium on Saturday at noon.

4. Baylor Women’s Basketball hosts Maryland at 2 pm on Sunday.

5. Fall Fest – Waco

6. Harry Potter Trivia Scavenger Hunt

7. ‘Company’ a Musical Comedy

8. SEASON’S GREETINGS: HOLIDAY CARDS

9. Salado Band Mustache Dash 5K

10. Music Bingo

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
Marlin ISD superintendent, coach and team at KISD, reprimanded and suspended by UIL
Two planes collided and crashed during the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas event on Saturday,...
Two World War II planes collide and crash during the Wings Over Dallas air show
Christopher Yarbro and Gordon Collier
A beloved Central Texas musician dies in auto pedestrian accident
FILE - In this March 4, 2018, file photo, MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder...
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $18 million to Killeen ISD
The Bell County District Attorney’s Office returned a complaint charging 49-year-old Raymond...
Man accused of killing co-founder of the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen

Latest News

Dontae Melvin, 17, was sentenced to three concurrent 25-year prison terms and two concurrent...
Waco teen who unleashed terrifying crime spree sentenced to prison
Jeffery Jericoh Delaney, 39, of Killeen, is charged with criminal mischief resulting in damage...
Killeen man accused of slashing tires of more than 50 vehicles
Gov. Greg Abbott stopped by the Copper Rose to make his Get Out The Vote stop Monday at the...
What Greg Abbott’s decisive win over Beto O’Rourke portends for his future
Tiffany Jones, a former youth prison officer, cries outside her home in Manor when recalling...
Pay raises alone won’t solve staffing shortages in ‘nightmare’ Texas youth prisons, ex-workers say