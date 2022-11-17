FBI now investigating Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico

The public is now being encouraged to reach out to the FBI with any related photos or video.
Nearly a month after her death in Mexico, the FBI is investigating Shanquella Robinson's death.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte family continues to mourn and search for answers weeks following the discovery of their daughter’s death while on a trip with a group of her friends in Mexico.

Now, the Federal Bureau of Investigations is getting involved.

In a statement back to WBTV, the FBI said that they have “opened an investigation in the death of Charlotte resident, Shanquella Robinson in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on or about October 29, 2022. Due to the ongoing investigation, we have no further comment.”

WBTV first reported the story on Friday, Nov. 11.

The parents of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson were initially told by others on the trip that she had gotten sick with alcohol poisoning. After Robinson died, the family says they were told by Mexican authorities that alcohol poisoning was determined as the cause of her death.

Despite the alleged reports, her death certificate from Mexico suggests a different story, saying Robinson died due to a severe spinal cord injury.

Shanquella Robinson's family says new video shows her being beaten in a hotel room.

In a search for answers, Robinson’s parents reported their daughter’s death to the FBI’s Charlotte office.

According to her family, a recent video making the rounds on the internet and social media allegedly shows Robinson being beaten inside a hotel room. WBTV is not able to verify at this time when or where the video in question was recorded.

The mystery surrounding her death has gained national attention.

There has been no confirmation by authorities if any fatal injuries occurred during the alleged fight.

WBTV has also reached out to Mexican authorities regarding the video but has not yet heard back.

Related: Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico

