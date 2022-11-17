Finally, sunshine!

Don’t be scared, y’all, but there’s something called “sunshine” coming our way. Now, sunshine isn’t anything to be concerned about, thankfully, but don’t worry because we’ll get right back to cloudy weather soon. Joking aside, today is going to be a wonderful day of weather with the return of mostly sunny skies. We’ll hang on to a bit of cloudiness early this morning, but clouds are moving quickly to our south and we’ll be sunny by mid-morning. The extra sunshine will boost our temperatures a bit too, but you’ll still likely need at least a light jacket. Morning temperatures for most will start in the upper 30s but there will be some cooler or warmer spots. When sunshine returns, we’ll all warm up into the upper 50s and low 60s. We’re still supposed to be in the upper 60s this time of year, but it’s going to be wonderful regardless of what the temperatures “should be”

Friday, which is when our 33rd Food for Families Food Drive takes place, will feature the passing of a late-day cold front. Friday’s front really won’t change our weather on Friday, but extra cloudiness will return. We may start out with at least a little bit of morning sunshine, but our day will gradually get cloudier. With mostly cloudy to overcast skies, Friday’s morning lows in the mid-30s will likely only warm into the mid-50s. Friday’s front will drop temperatures Saturday. Morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s should only reach the mid-to-upper 40s because of the lack of sunshine. We’ll have a low 20% shower chance in the morning and a 30% rain chance returning during the afternoon but the majority of Saturday’s rain stays well off to our south.

Although all eyes are peeled on a potential Thanksgiving storm system, we’ll have another weak disturbance that’ll move through early next week and bring us another chance for precipitation. Sunday’s partly cloudy skies with freezing morning temperatures and highs in the low 50s will turn to 40s Monday with a 50% chance of scattered showers rolling through. Rain Monday will be generally light but could be decently scattered around the landscape. The quick moving system departs Monday but a stray shower could still linger Tuesday. The bigger storm system, still slated for a mid-week arrival, is starting to settle into an arrival time late Wednesday and Thursday. Upwards of an inch of rain could fall across our area and we may even have to contend with some thunderstorms. Travel could be a bit difficult across the eastern third of Texas Wednesday afternoon and evening with the rain arriving, but with any luck, we’ll dry out around noon Thursday. We’ll have more updates soon!

