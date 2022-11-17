Food for Families Friday features more clouds followed by a cold front

The 33rd Food for Families Food Drive is upon is - we kick things off first thing Friday morning. It will be a cold and cloudy start with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Unlike Thursday, Friday will feature a gray and cloudy sky and that will keep us a little cooler with highs only in the mid 50s. Clouds continue to increase as the day goes on tomorrow and its all ahead of our next cold front that comes in late Friday. Temperatures drop for Saturday as highs stay stuck in the mid to upper 40s to start the weekend. The front comes with some low-end rain chances on Saturday - there will be a couple of rounds of rain that periodically happen throughout the day. Rain starts as early as Saturday morning when temperatures are down in the 30s. That means we can’t rule out a snow flurry or two mixed in with the cold rain, but accumulations of snow are not expected. A majority of the rain will stay down along the coastline of Texas.

We turn to Thanksgiving week with the unsettled weather pattern continuing -- we have a chance for rain to start the week on Monday. Rain Monday will be generally light and scattered throughout the area. There could be a few lingering showers on Tuesday but we are mostly dry and cloudy. Wednesday could be a different story as our next, and bigger, storm system rolls in. Upwards of an inch of rain could fall across our area and we may even have to contend with some thunderstorms. Models are not in good agreement with this system - some have us dry by Thanksgiving, others keep the rain around through the holiday. We will be working out these details as we move into next week and more model guidance comes in. The way things look now... we could pick up anther inch of rain for the mid-part of next week. Travel could be a bit difficult across the eastern third of Texas Wednesday afternoon and evening with the rain arriving, but with any luck, we’ll dry out around noon Thursday. We’ll have more updates soon!

