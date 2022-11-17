Four arrested on meth trafficking charges in Hamilton County

LEFT TO RIGHT: Julia Noelle Burks, Michael Jay Cagle, Willis Andrew "Andy" White, and...
LEFT TO RIGHT: Julia Noelle Burks, Michael Jay Cagle, Willis Andrew "Andy" White, and Christino Escobar Vasquez.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Central Texas arrested four more individuals during an ongoing criminal investigation into the trafficking of methamphetamine in and around Hamilton County.

Willis Andrew White, 32; Christino Escobar Vasquez, 62; Julia Noelle Burks, 31; and Michael Jay Cagle, 39, all of Stephenville, Texas, were each charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

The latest arrests come after authorities in Hamilton County arrested 22 individuals in July 2022 in a meth trafficking scheme with alleged ties to a Mexican drug cartel.

“The investigation continues with numerous arrests still to come regarding this criminal enterprise,” said Hamilton County Justin Caraway.

If convicted, each defendant could face a minimum of 20 years in a state prison.

