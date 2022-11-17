‘It’s like a nightmare’: Family, community members remember beloved 82-year-old train crash victim

Oscar Valdez was the founder and former owner of Lucy’s Café in Moody
By Chantel Ropp
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - Tragedy struck Moody Wednesday afternoon when an AMTRAK train collided with a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica, killing 82-year-old Oscar Valdez.

The Moody Police Department tells KWTXS the accident happened around 2 p.m., when Valdez was driving near State Highway 317 to tend to his cattle.

Unfortunately, he didn’t see the train coming.

Valdez was a beloved member of the Moody community, founding Lucy’s Café over 30 years ago before turning ownership over to his son and daughter-in-law in 2020.

“This was his baby, this was his pride and joy,” Sylvia Valdez, Oscar’s daughter-in-law, told KWTX.

“Even after he, it’s been almost three years that we took over the restaurant, he would walk in that door and everybody would be like ‘Hey, Oscar’s here!’,” Diego Valdez, Oscar’s son, said. “And he’d just light up the room. He’d cut up with everybody, from little ones to big ones. Everyone knew Oscar.”

Diego and Sylvia told KWTX Oscar was one of the hardest working people they knew.

“He was here everyday, everyday,” Diego remembers of his father. “He never missed. When we took it over, we closed a couple days and he was like Why are you closing?’”

The café is closed today, November 17th, but expected to be up and running again on Friday.

“We’re gonna continue to open and keep his legacy going because he’d want us to,” Diego said. “He’d probably be mad today because we closed today.”

“Just the outpouring of support from the community, the family appreciates so much all of the love and prayers,” Sylvia said.

Valdez’s family members ask for continued prayers as they grieve this unimaginable loss.

