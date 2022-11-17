Jury trying to decide if a former restaurant worker sexually assaulted a family member deadlocked, forcing a mistrial

By Tommy Witherspoon
Nov. 16, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -A McLennan County jury trying to decide if a former restaurant worker sexually assaulted a family member deadlocked, forcing a mistrial.

Jurors in the 19th State District Court deliberated for about 5 and a half hours before telling Judge Thomas West they could not reach a verdict. The jurors reported that they were split in favor of an 8-4 guilty verdict.

Daniel Ramirez-Maldonado, 38, was on trial for continuous sexual abuse of a young child, a first-degree felony punishable by 25 years to life in prison without parole.

Ramirez-Maldonado, who has been in the McLennan County Jail awaiting trial for 1,134 days, will remain jailed now until his case is resolved.

In testimony Wednesday, Assistant District Attorney Will Hix, who is prosecuting the case with Will Gray, asked Ramirez-Maldonado what the woman, who is now 20 and driving a forklift at a Waco company, had to gain by making up such horrific allegations.

Ramirez-Maldonado paused and said he didn’t know, speculating that she might be punishing him “for not being there for her.”

The woman testified that Ramirez-Maldonado sexually abused her more than 20 times beginning when she was 5. She said the abuse occurred in the bathroom and in the bed she shared with her younger brother and Ramirez-Maldonado.

She said she never told anyone about the assaults for a number of years until she attended a program while a student at University High School that taught her sexual abuse should be reported.

She said Ramirez-Maldonado also threatened to hurt her or her mother if she told anyone.

