Killeen man accused of slashing tires of more than 50 vehicles, including 17 belonging to city government

Jeffery Jericoh Delaney, 39, of Killeen, is charged with criminal mischief resulting in damage...
Jeffery Jericoh Delaney, 39, of Killeen, is charged with criminal mischief resulting in damage over $100 and under $750, and criminal mischief resulting in damage over $2,500 and under $30,000.(KWTX Graphic)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Jeffery Jericoh Delaney, 39, of Killeen, is charged with criminal mischief resulting in damage over $100 and under $750, and criminal mischief resulting in damage over $2,500 and under $30,000 after Delaney allegedly slashed the tires of more than 50 vehicles, including some belonging to the municipal government, Killeen Police Department Spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez confirmed to KWTX.

On Saturday November 12, 2022, officers with the Killeen Police Department received numerous calls about a man using an unknown cutting tool to slash tires on multiple vehicles, including 17 belonging to the City of Killeen.

Approximately 52 vehicles were damaged in the area of Florence Road to Avenue C, Miramontez told KWTX.

Through the investigation, officers were able to obtain surveillance video and identify the suspect as Delaney, the police spokeswoman said.

On Sunday, November 13, 2022, officers were dispatched to the Walmart located at 1400 Lowes Boulevard to investigate reports of an armed subject with a knife.

When they officers arrived, they detained the suspect and identified him as the suspect involved in the felony criminal mischief case from the day prior.

The suspect was transported to the Killeen City Jail, where he is being held on bonds totaling $21,000.

The charge of criminal mischief resulting in damage over $2,500 and under $30,000 is a state jail felony.

