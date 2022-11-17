Moody police chief identifies man killed after collision with AMTRAK train on private property

Oscar Valdez was the sole occupant of the Chrysler Pacifica traveling west on his private drive...
Oscar Valdez was the sole occupant of the Chrysler Pacifica traveling west on his private drive when a northbound Amtrak train on the tracks collided with his vehicle at about at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.(Madison Herber KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - Moody Police Chief Roger Kennedy on Thursday confirmed to KWTX that Oscar Valdez, 82, was the man killed when a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica collided with an AMTRAK train on private property.

Valdez, the sole occupant of the Pacifica, was traveling west on his private drive when a northbound Amtrak train on the tracks collided with his vehicle at about at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

The collision happened about 500 feet north of the city limits on Highway 317, Kennedy said.

The police chief said the train’s crew described the collision as an “unavoidable accident.”

“He owns cows, owns a field, just east of the tracks so he crosses that to go take care of the cows,” Kennedy said.

The train’s engineering crew said Valdez didn’t even see the train coming, Kennedy said, and the crew “did everything possible” to avoid the collision.

The train suffered minimal damage and no passengers were injured, Kennedy said. Authorities at the scene let the train resume its trip shortly before 6 p.m.

According to a Facebook post, Valdez was the founder of Lucy’s Cafe in Moody. “It is with great sadness that we share the tremendous loss of our loved one & founder,” the post states, “ “Oscar was many things, but the love and loyalty to his Family superseded everything!”

The social media message reveals Valdez leaves his wife, Bertha Valdez, “whom he cherished and cared for dearly,” behind.

“We ask for your continued prayers for our entire family as we try to process this tragedy. We are grateful for our friends and community knowing we are grieving together,” the post states.

