Texas DPS investigating deadly hit-and-run involving pedestrian struck by two vehicles on I-14

By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly hit-and-run collision involving a female pedestrian who died after she was struck by two vehicles.

The collision happened at about 4 a.m. on I-14 near the Bell Tower exit in between Killeen and Copperas Cove.

KWTX has learned a driver struck the woman with his vehicle.

According to Texas DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko, the man was rendering aid to the injured woman when the driver of a second vehicle struck the already injured pedestrian.

Washko said the driver of the second vehicle fled the scene, perhaps, not knowing what he or she hit.

The name of the woman killed has not been released.

This is a developing story.

