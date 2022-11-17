Texas DPS investigating hit-and-run on I-14

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a hit-and-run collision on I-14, near exit 278 and the Central Texas Community College, in between Killeen and Copperas Cove.

KWTX has learned a driver struck a pedestrian with their vehicle.

According to Texas DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko, the driver was rendering aid to the injured pedestrian when the driver of a second vehicle hit the driver rendering aid.

Washko said the driver of the second vehicle fled the scene.

KWTX is working to learn more about the injuries sustained by those who were struck by vehicles.

This is a developing story.

