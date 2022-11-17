Two injured in hit in run

One driver was struck rendering aid
By Ally Kadlubar
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Officers are working a hit and run collision on I-14, near exit 278, and Central Texas Community College.

We’re told a person was struck while helping a second pedestrian, who was also hit.

According to Bryan Washko, with DPS, the person rendering aid struck the pedestrian they were helping with their vehicle. That’s when a second vehicle hit that person, and fled the scene.

We’ll continue to update this story as we get more details.

