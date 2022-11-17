Waco teen who unleashed terrifying crime spree sentenced to prison

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco teen who authorities say unleashed a crime spree last year that included burglary, kidnapping, carjacking, robbery and assault was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday.

Dontae Melvin, 17, was sentenced to three concurrent 25-year prison terms and two concurrent 10-year prison terms after pleading guilty to three counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, burglary of a habitation and aggravated assault.

Melvin was a juvenile when the offenses occurred, but he was certified to stand trial as an adult. As part of the plea agreement with Melvin, prosecutors dismissed an assault charge alleging that Melvin bit a juvenile detention officer in November 2021 while the officer was trying to restrain him.

Two other juveniles, Gregory Jackson and Jakobe Jamarion Johnson, also were charged in the incidents with Melvin and have been certified as adults. Their charges are pending in Waco’s 54th State District Court.

According to arrest affidavits filed in Melvin’s cases, a 70-year-old woman told police that three men entered her home in the 3600 block of PineAvenue through an unlocked window on Oct. 7, 2001. She was sleeping and reported all three were wearing face coverings and were armed with rifles.

She told police they forced her at gunpoint to drive to an ATM, where she withdrew $500, her daily limit. They drove to another ATM in an attempt to get more money.

When that failed, they forced her to drive back to her home, which they ransacked and loaded several items into her 2001 Toyota Echo. They fled the scene, leaving her behind. They later were stopped driving the stolen car by Louisiana State Police, who found ski masks, stolen items from the home and a rifle, according to an affidavit.

The week before, on Sept. 30, 2001, police say the three carjacked a man and stole his 2011 Toyota Sienna at gunpoint in the 1000 block of Speight Avenue.

The man reported three men ran up to his vehicle. One had a pistol and the other carried a knife, according to arrest documents. They forced him from his vehicle and drove away. However, the victim was able to track them with his cell phone. Police recovered the abandoned vehicle about 20 minutes later.

Moments before that incident, a Baylor student reported that three men approached her in the parking garage of The View Apartments, 1001 Speight Ave. She said she was able to lock the doors before they started pulling on the handle and kicking the doors. A suspect on the driver’s side ordered her to open the door and threatened to shoot her, she told police.

The woman said she was able to put her car in gear and drive away.

