Chilly weekend for all... Soggy weekend for some!

By Brady Taylor
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold front is moving through Central Texas today and it is providing another push of chilly air that will stick around through the weekend. We will stay cloudy and cold through the evening, with a possible sprinkle or two possible. Saturday will be the coldest day of the week, with highs only making it into the mid-40s in most locations. A weather disturbance to our south will bring us some scattered showers, with the best coverage across our southern counties. Overall the rain will be spotty and light. Rain chances drop off Saturday evening and the skies will clear out some. The combination of clear skies and light winds will lead to near freezing temperatures Sunday morning.

Another weather system moves through our areas late Sunday and into Monday. That system will bring us another chance for scattered shower, and will keep us on the chilly side. Temperatures look to gradually rebound to a closer to normal range as we approach Thanksgiving Day. Rain chances are looking less impressive for us on Wednesday and Thursday than they were earlier this week, so as of now we only have a 20% chance of rain in the forecast for both of those days.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
Marlin ISD superintendent, coach and team at KISD, reprimanded and suspended by UIL
Two planes collided and crashed during the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas event on Saturday,...
Two World War II planes collide and crash during the Wings Over Dallas air show
File Graphic (KWTX)
Texas DPS identifies woman killed on I-14 after she was struck by two vehicles
The Bell County District Attorney’s Office returned a complaint charging 49-year-old Raymond...
Man accused of killing co-founder of the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen
Connally ISD
Connally High School teacher under investigation for alleged misconduct, inappropriate communication with students

Latest News

fastcast
Food For Families is here!
Sean's Friday Fastcast
fastcast food for families
Food for Families Friday features more clouds followed by a cold front
KWTX Fastcast Images
Finally, sunshine!