Chilly weekend for all... Soggy weekend for some!

A cold front is moving through Central Texas today and it is providing another push of chilly air that will stick around through the weekend. We will stay cloudy and cold through the evening, with a possible sprinkle or two possible. Saturday will be the coldest day of the week, with highs only making it into the mid-40s in most locations. A weather disturbance to our south will bring us some scattered showers, with the best coverage across our southern counties. Overall the rain will be spotty and light. Rain chances drop off Saturday evening and the skies will clear out some. The combination of clear skies and light winds will lead to near freezing temperatures Sunday morning.

Another weather system moves through our areas late Sunday and into Monday. That system will bring us another chance for scattered shower, and will keep us on the chilly side. Temperatures look to gradually rebound to a closer to normal range as we approach Thanksgiving Day. Rain chances are looking less impressive for us on Wednesday and Thursday than they were earlier this week, so as of now we only have a 20% chance of rain in the forecast for both of those days.

