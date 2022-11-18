Ex-Hewitt security guard caught with thousands of child porn images pleads guilty

George Henry Gemmell. (Texas Attorney General's Office photo)
George Henry Gemmell. (Texas Attorney General's Office photo)(KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - A former security guard from Hewitt who had thousands of images of child pornography on his home computer pleaded guilty Friday.

George Henry Gemmell, 57, who pleaded guilty to 10 counts of possession of child pornography without benefit of a plea bargain recommendation on sentencing, faces a maximum of 10 years in prison on each count.

Judge Thomas West ordered a presentence report to be conducted by probation officers, which he will review before deciding Gemmell’s sentence. The judge has set sentencing in the case for Jan. 27.

Gemmell’s attorney, Lauren McLeod, declined comment Friday after a brief hearing.

Investigators from the Texas Attorney General’s Child Exploitation Unit arrested Gemmell in May 2019 after executing a search warrant at his home in the 500 block of Karen Drive in Hewitt.

Investigators said Gemmell was linked to an IP address that was used to share child pornography. The agents seized digital storage devices from his home and found thousands of images of child pornography at the house, the attorney general’s office reported.

During an interview with investigators, Gemmell admitted he downloaded and viewed child pornography, according to the attorney general’s office.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

File Photo
Marlin ISD superintendent, coach and team at KISD, reprimanded and suspended by UIL
Two planes collided and crashed during the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas event on Saturday,...
Two World War II planes collide and crash during the Wings Over Dallas air show
File Graphic (KWTX)
Texas DPS identifies woman killed on I-14 after she was struck by two vehicles
The Bell County District Attorney’s Office returned a complaint charging 49-year-old Raymond...
Man accused of killing co-founder of the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen
Connally ISD
Connally High School teacher under investigation for alleged misconduct, inappropriate communication with students

Latest News

Pete Sousa with a class who stopped by to donate in Gatesville
PHOTOS: Central Texans volunteer, offer generous donations during Food For Families food drive
LEFT TO RIGHT: County employees Melissa Willis, Chrissy Brault, Kathy Hollomon, and Angie Buro...
McLennan County employees pitch in to benefit Food For Families
Fastcast
Brady's Friday Evening FastCast
The Bell County District Attorney’s Office returned a complaint charging Kenneth Lloyd Carter...
Killeen murder suspect arrested in Harris County, Texas