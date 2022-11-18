Food For Families is here!

Donation day is here! The 33rd Food for Families Food Drive is today. We’re looking forward to seeing you come out to make a donation at any one of our donation sites across Central Texas. If you can’t come out in person, don’t forget that you can donate securely online to the pantry of your choosing by clicking the link at the beginning of this article. While temperatures this year will start out warmer than last year’s Food For Families, mostly cloudy to overcast skies all day long are set to keep our temperatures noticeably colder. We’ll see temperatures about 5° to 10° lower than yesterday all because of the clouds! Morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s should warm only into the 50s with slightly warmer temperatures east of I-35 compared to west of I-35.

Temperatures will drop even more Saturday thanks to a weak front passing through overnight. Morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s will warm only into the 40s for highs with widespread clouds overhead. There’s been a bump up to the rain chances Saturday too. We’ll have a low chance, around 20%, for a stray morning shower, but afternoon rain chances climbs to 40% as some scattered showers roll in from the south. While we’re going to stay above freezing all day long, it’s entirely possible for a stray few pellets of sleet or a flurry to mix in with whatever rain may fall, but there will be zero accumulation and no travel impacts. Despite shaking most of the rain Sunday, with only a lingering 10% rain chance, we’ll keep the clouds overhead and highs warm close to 50° after starting out near freezing in the morning. Another round of scattered rain Monday will keep highs close to 50° again, but we’ll then warm into the 60s from Tuesday through next weekend. Next weekend’s weather will feature a fair amount of sunshine, but clouds stay locked in place every day until then. We’re keeping a close watch on the potential for a storm system to roll through our area next Wednesday or Thursday. The latest forecast model data is pushing this system through quickly which means the storm system may first get going after it passes through. As a result, rain chances have slipped to 30% on Wednesday and Thursday. It’s not set in stone that we will or won’t see rain around Thanksgiving, but the odds are trending drier.

