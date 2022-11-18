Former Army pilot and aviation safety officer explains process of investigating horrific plane crashes

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A former army pilot and aviation safety officer is sharing his experience with horrifying plane crashes, including one that had nine fatalities. He says an investigation to this caliber is a long and drawn out process with well over 100 scenarios to run through.

“You do kind of a grid map of where every little tiny piece is, every little piece that is on the ground has a story to tell and it all fits into this jigsaw puzzle that the NTSB puts together,” says Carson Pearce, who is currently an Aviation program coordinator at Central Texas A&M University.

He says just in the last two years, planes have been required to carry something that may be crucial to the investigation. It’s called an automatic dependent broadcast surveillance, or ADS-B, and it’s a huge source for unfiltered flight data.

“It sends a signal to the satellite saying this is where I am, it can show air speed, altitude, relation and proximity to other aircrafts,” Pearce explains.

He adds that he believes the NTSB will be particularly interested in talking to the air boss, because nothing happens in an air show without their say. As a pilot who has flown in air shows before, he says they are well choreographed months in advance. But still it appears that some mistakes were made.

“Everything that I can see from the video and photo evidence online, it shows that the fighter and the bomber were flying at near equal altitudes. Typically the fighter is 250 feet higher,” Pearce says.

He put it on paper with a drawing to describe the flight patterns and explain what may have gone wrong.

“If he was at 750 feet, for example, there’s no way he would have hit the bomber,” Pearce adds.

This accident is something very poignant for him, as he has flown in one of those historic aircrafts with two of the victims killed in Dallas.

“I flew in that bomber. Four years ago I was doing the Blue Angels air show in Waco and I went up in that aircraft, with those pilots,” he says.

He says the affect of this tragedy has left a mark on the whole aviation community, and that it will be a lengthy period of mourning. But he adds that there’s going to be a lot of time to do some introspection and tightening of air show procedures and safety measures.

But he hopes for America that air shows will continue to take off.

“We’ve got to honor those people, that World War II generation and the way we best honor them is to keep those birds flying,” Pearce says.

