Good News Friday: November 18, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Congratulations to the Harker Heights JROTC! The American Legion Post 573 presented the Knights with an $8,000 donation to support their program. The Knights offers 11 competitive teams that compete throughout the region, state, and national level.

Copperas Cover ISD students have raised more than $50,000 for United Way. Williams-Ledger Elementary has consecutively raised more than any other school in the district. The district says their Physical Education teacher, Terri Jernigan, is the one who motives their students to accomplish this every year.

Temple ISD is once again receiving a Superior FIRST rating for the 2020-21 school year from the TEA. The TEA analyzes how well manages its school district’s resources and how it distributes them. They say this is a theme you find in high performing districts.

Providence Hospice Community Healthcare of Texas held a fundraiser on the Washington St. Bridge Tuesday afternoon called “Lights of Love”. The event is where people can donate to honor people living or who have died through the care of Providence Hospice.

Congratulations to all the students that participated in the Temple Art Competition this past Saturday. Amarilis Muniz Otero won the Award of Excellence and a cash prize for her art piece. Out of 400 students, only around 100 made it to the final display floor. Good job you all!

this week k-I-s-d received its largest donation ever!

International philanthropist, Mackenzie Scott, donated 18 million dollars to the district. (She partially owns Amazon) Superintendent John Craft thanked Scott and her foundation for choosing KISD. He says it will life changing for families of the district for years to come.

