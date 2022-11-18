Killeen murder suspect arrested in Harris County, Texas

The Bell County District Attorney’s Office returned a complaint charging Kenneth Lloyd Carter...
The Bell County District Attorney’s Office returned a complaint charging Kenneth Lloyd Carter with murder.(Killeen Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Kenneth Lloyd Carter, charged in the murder of Stepheno Rashad Gibson in Killeen, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2022 in Humble, Texas and is awaiting extradition to Bell County.

The Bell County District Attorney’s Office recently issued a complaint charging Carter with murder and Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson issued an arrest warrant for Carter.

Magistrate James Callan with the Harris County Criminal Court 4 arraigned Carter for murder and set his bond at $250,000.

On Sunday, November 13, 2022, at approximately 4:30 p.m., police officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Primavera Lane after a man was shot.

The officers located a man, identified as Gibson, suffering from a gunshot wound.  Gibson was later pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 5:15 p.m.

The murder remains under investigation.

