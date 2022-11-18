McLennan County employees pitch in to benefit Food For Families

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - When Chrissy Brault went to work for McLennan County 10 years ago, former Precinct 1 County Commissioner Kelly Snell put her in charge of organizing the county’s efforts to support the state’s largest one-day food drive, Food For Families.

It wasn’t necessarily part of her official job description, but Brault recognized the importance of the project and quickly embraced her role of organizing county departments and their employees to pitch in. She now calls it “my little project.”

“Originally, it was given to me when I first got here. Before that, the administrative assistants used to rotate each year being in charge of it. But then I fell in love with what it was all about – to give back to the community and families in need,” Brault said. “I hope if I am ever in a situation that I needed it, that there would be people who would help me out. The employees of the county have really stepped up to the plate every year and have donated a ton of food over the last 10 years that I have been doing this.”

Brault, administrative assistant to Precinct 1 Commissioner Jim Smith and Precinct 4 Commissioner Ben Perry, reported county employees from 24 departments donated about 4,600 pantry items and $1,700 in cash this year, including proceeds from a bake sale organized by Lynette Sullins and Morrisa Crye-Hill, deputy clerks at the 10th Court of Appeals.

LEFT TO RIGHT: Beverly Williams, Tammy Hooks, Morrisa Crye-Hill, Chief Justice Tom Gray, Casey Kent, Rick Bradley, and Rachelle Gee with the 10th Court of Appeals in Waco, Texas pose in front of food items donated by court employees to Food For Families. (Courtesy Photo)

“History continues to repeat itself here at the county,” Brault said. “Every year, our employees continue to bring in canned goods and other items. They really give back to our community in that way and I’m proud of the county. I think we have done really well, and we help a lot of families by doing this. And we will continue it again next year.”

Last year, county employees donated about 5,000 pantry items and donated about $2,000 in cash. Their efforts last year won the Food For Families Public/Social Service category.

Brault said each county department is given the goal of at least 20 donations from each employee. Of the 24 departments that participated in the Food for Families drive this year, nine departments met that goal and will be honored with a free breakfast or lunch for their generous employees, Brault said.

Two county employees, Nathan Pack and Nick Cisneros, help load food items donated by county employees to Food For Families. (Courtesy Photo)

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said he was not surprised by the impressive amount donated by many of the county’s 1,000 employees.

“Our employees are very considerate of the rest of the community and its needs,” Felton said. “It’s a fun deal to do, too. We try to have a little competition with it for bragging rights.”

Food For Families, sponsored by KTWX News 10, the Boy Scouts of America and H-E-B Grocery Co., is in its 32nd year. In the past three decades, Food For Families has collected 33,938,406 pounds of food to help stock the shelves of area food pantries.

Food For Families volunteers help load food items donated by county employees. (Courtesy Photo)

FRONT TO BACK: Lilly Hill, Tatum Buck, Taylyn Bennett, Carlynn Smith with the Waco Heat softball team helped carry donations from the 10th Court of Appeals to Food For Families. (Courtesy Photo)

H-E-B volunteers with members of the Waco Heat softball team. (Courtesy Photo)

