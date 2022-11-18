Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.18.22

By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:

Chopsticks of Robinson at 628 North Robinson Drive in Robinson failed with an 82 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, the raw chicken was stored over the raw beef.

The utensils were kept in a container that was rusted and had food particles in it.

The business had to close temporarily until the hot water problem was fixed.

________________

Harvest on 25th at 112 North 25th Street in Waco got an 89 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, there were about four sauces in the fridge that exceeded the 7-day expiration.

And there was no sanitizer in the dishwasher.

The facility was operating without a permit.

_________

Logan’s Roadhouse at 2806 West Loop 340 in Waco got an 89 on a recent inspection.

Nothing too egregious here.

According to the food safety worker, the manager needed to add paper towels at the handwashing sink.

A can of pineapples had to be thrown away because it was dented.

_________________

This week’s Clean Plate Award goes to Blaze Pizza at 6768 West Adams Avenue in Temple.

The reviews are: “Yummy pizzas!” and “consistent and kid approved!”

What’s hot right now is the Red Vine 11-inch pie with fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, basil, red sauce, and olive oil drizzle.

The business also has cheesy breaks, salads, and desserts.

It also has a rewards program.

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
Marlin ISD superintendent, coach and team at KISD, reprimanded and suspended by UIL
Two planes collided and crashed during the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas event on Saturday,...
Two World War II planes collide and crash during the Wings Over Dallas air show
File Graphic (KWTX)
Texas DPS identifies woman killed on I-14 after she was struck by two vehicles
The Bell County District Attorney’s Office returned a complaint charging 49-year-old Raymond...
Man accused of killing co-founder of the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen
Connally ISD
Connally High School teacher under investigation for alleged misconduct, inappropriate communication with students

Latest News

Harvest Waco
Tell Me Something Good: 11.18.22
Pete Sousa with a class who stopped by to donate in Gatesville
PHOTOS: Central Texans volunteer, offer generous donations during Food For Families food drive
LEFT TO RIGHT: County employees Melissa Willis, Chrissy Brault, Kathy Hollomon, and Angie Buro...
McLennan County employees pitch in to benefit Food For Families
Fastcast
Brady's Friday Evening FastCast