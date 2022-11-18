Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.18.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:

Chopsticks of Robinson at 628 North Robinson Drive in Robinson failed with an 82 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, the raw chicken was stored over the raw beef.

The utensils were kept in a container that was rusted and had food particles in it.

The business had to close temporarily until the hot water problem was fixed.

Harvest on 25th at 112 North 25th Street in Waco got an 89 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, there were about four sauces in the fridge that exceeded the 7-day expiration.

And there was no sanitizer in the dishwasher.

The facility was operating without a permit.

Logan’s Roadhouse at 2806 West Loop 340 in Waco got an 89 on a recent inspection.

Nothing too egregious here.

According to the food safety worker, the manager needed to add paper towels at the handwashing sink.

A can of pineapples had to be thrown away because it was dented.

This week’s Clean Plate Award goes to Blaze Pizza at 6768 West Adams Avenue in Temple.

The reviews are: “Yummy pizzas!” and “consistent and kid approved!”

What’s hot right now is the Red Vine 11-inch pie with fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, basil, red sauce, and olive oil drizzle.

The business also has cheesy breaks, salads, and desserts.

It also has a rewards program.

