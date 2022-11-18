Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas

The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City.
Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas.
Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas.(Mug Shots provided by Hunt County Sheriff's Office)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas.

The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City.

Police have arrested the suspected gunman, Eric O’Bryant. He lived in the home where the murder occurred, said police.

Also arrested were Elem Wynne III and Brooke Rice, both residents of Huntsville. They’re charged with tampering with evidence.

A motive for the killing is unknown.

Click here for more.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
Marlin ISD superintendent, coach and team at KISD, reprimanded and suspended by UIL
Two planes collided and crashed during the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas event on Saturday,...
Two World War II planes collide and crash during the Wings Over Dallas air show
File Graphic (KWTX)
Texas DPS identifies woman killed on I-14 after she was struck by two vehicles
The Bell County District Attorney’s Office returned a complaint charging 49-year-old Raymond...
Man accused of killing co-founder of the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen
Connally ISD
Connally High School teacher under investigation for alleged misconduct, inappropriate communication with students

Latest News

File Graphic
Texas oil and gas agency investigating 5.4 magnitude earthquake in West Texas, largest in three decades
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
Abbott embraces “invasion” language about border, evoking memories of El Paso massacre
Harvest Waco
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.18.22
Pete Sousa with a class who stopped by to donate in Gatesville
PHOTOS: Central Texans volunteer, offer generous donations during Food For Families food drive
LEFT TO RIGHT: County employees Melissa Willis, Chrissy Brault, Kathy Hollomon, and Angie Buro...
McLennan County employees pitch in to benefit Food For Families