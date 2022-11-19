4 TCU survives scare against rival Baylor

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - TCU made their way down I-35 to Waco in the driver’s seat not only for a Big 12 championship, but also for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Baylor was hoping to play the role of spoiler against their bitter rival.

On a cold and dreary day on the Brazos, the Horned Frogs took the Bears best punch and responded by kicking a last second field goal to remain undefeated and stay in the hunt for one of the most unlikely playoff bids in the institution’s short history.

The Bears and Horned Frogs played about as even of a game as you can imagine.

The teams went into the half tied at 14.

The Bears were able to take a 21-20 lead after Blake Shapen hit freshman tight end Kelsey Johnson for his second score of the day.

Baylor would increase their lead to 28-20 with 9:47 remaining after Richard Reese punched the ball in for his 14th rushing touchdown of the season.

Two drives later, Max Duggan lead the Horned Frogs on a 11 play 90 yard touchdown drive, but TCU failed to cash in on the two point conversion.

All Baylor needed to do was hang onto the ball and get a first down. Instead the Bears went three and out and punted the ball back TCU with 1:34 left on the clock.

Max Duggan remained composed as he has all year and marched the Horned Frogs into field goal range in less than a minute. On 4th down with no timeouts, the TCU field goal unit sprinted onto the field and Griffin Kell kicked a back breaking 40 yard field goal with no time left on the clock.

TCU players were jubilant as they continue their run as a team of destiny. Baylor players were visibly dejected on the field after what was a promising season to begin the year has gone sideways.

TCU will move on to face Iowa State in Fort Worth. Baylor will head down I-35 to face Texas on Black Friday.

