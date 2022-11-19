Food For Families 2022 a big success thanks to generosity of Central Texans

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Preliminary totals from Friday, Nov. 18, show KWTX, volunteers, and local food pantries were able to gather 2,833,029 pounds of food items, all thanks to the generosity of Central Texans.

The figures released late Friday evening do not include monetary donations made online or sales of H-E-B coupons. Final figures are expected to make this year’s food drive the most successful ever.

American Income Life, historically a huge supporter of Food For Families, brought in the equivalent of 73,927 pounds of food on Friday.

Food For Families is an annual project for the Longhorn Council, Boy Scouts of America, H.E.B. Grocery Company, and KWTX News 10. Together with food pantries all across Central Texas, this one-day food drive collects non-perishable food and stocks the shelves of area food banks and pantries beyond the holiday season.

The Friday before Thanksgiving, volunteers from the Boy Scouts, H.E.B. Grocery Company, and other community organizations collect food in nine counties in the largest one-day food drive in Texas.

All donated food serves the people in the county in which it was collected. Central Texans have generously donated food and money totaling more than one million pounds each year for the past seven years. In 2020 alone, 2,644,406 pounds of food was collected.

