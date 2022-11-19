Food For Families 2022 a big success thanks to generosity of Central Texans

Memories of Food For Families 2022
Memories of Food For Families 2022(Courtesy Photos)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Preliminary totals from Friday, Nov. 18, show KWTX, volunteers, and local food pantries were able to gather 2,833,029 pounds of food items, all thanks to the generosity of Central Texans.

The figures released late Friday evening do not include monetary donations made online or sales of H-E-B coupons. Final figures are expected to make this year’s food drive the most successful ever.

American Income Life, historically a huge supporter of Food For Families, brought in the equivalent of 73,927 pounds of food on Friday.

Food For Families is an annual project for the Longhorn Council, Boy Scouts of America, H.E.B. Grocery Company, and KWTX News 10. Together with food pantries all across Central Texas, this one-day food drive collects non-perishable food and stocks the shelves of area food banks and pantries beyond the holiday season.

The Friday before Thanksgiving, volunteers from the Boy Scouts, H.E.B. Grocery Company, and other community organizations collect food in nine counties in the largest one-day food drive in Texas.

All donated food serves the people in the county in which it was collected. Central Texans have generously donated food and money totaling more than one million pounds each year for the past seven years. In 2020 alone, 2,644,406 pounds of food was collected.

PHOTO GALLERY: FOOD FOR FAMILIES 2022

Caption

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

File Photo
Marlin ISD superintendent, coach and team at KISD, reprimanded and suspended by UIL
Two planes collided and crashed during the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas event on Saturday,...
Two World War II planes collide and crash during the Wings Over Dallas air show
File Graphic (KWTX)
Texas DPS identifies woman killed on I-14 after she was struck by two vehicles
The Bell County District Attorney’s Office returned a complaint charging 49-year-old Raymond...
Man accused of killing co-founder of the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen
Connally ISD
Connally High School teacher under investigation for alleged misconduct, inappropriate communication with students

Latest News

Pete Sousa with a class who stopped by to donate in Gatesville
PHOTOS: Central Texans volunteer, offer generous donations during Food For Families food drive
Gatesville sends love to Rusty with Pete Sousa
Food For Families
Rusty Garrett with Food For Families volunteers in Gatesville, Texas in 2021.
Beloved weatherman Rusty Garrett, a pillar of Food For Families, sends support as he battles cancer
Parkinson's class
‘Life-changing’: Class that helps those afflicted with Parkinson’s marks one-year anniversary